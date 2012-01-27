LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The doctor convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Michael Jackson's death is asking a judge to release him from jail pending his appeal.

Dr. Conrad Murray said in a motion filed Friday that he should be released either on his own recognizance or on bail with electronic monitoring. He said he is not a danger to society.

Murray, who is serving a four-year sentence, said he would try to find employment to contribute to the support of his seven children.

His lawyer said Murray is being held in solitary confinement and is chained to a table when he meets with his lawyers. He said the sentence and confinement are extremely severe for a man with no prior criminal history and that Murray is extremely sorrowful about Jackson's death.