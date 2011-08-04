NEW YORK (AP) -- A court document says a man charged with smashing glass doors and breaking into the New York City theater where David Letterman tapes his television show told police he'd had at least a dozen beers and several shots and didn't remember much about what happened.

James Whittemore pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges including burglary.

The 22-year-old is accused of using a metal pole to break several of the Ed Sullivan Theater's glass doors and damaging items inside early on July 10. The set of Letterman's "Late Show" wasn't harmed.

A court document filed Thursday says Whittemore told police he had a fuzzy memory of the last of several bars he visited and then he remembered being on the Manhattan theater's floor. The document says he called the incident "embarrassing."