With a name like Big Dick Richie, Joe Manganiello has a lot to prove in Magic Mike. In an interview with the March issue of OUT, the actor addresses rumors he padded his G-string to embody his role as a male stripper.

"I'll let everybody see the movie and they can decide," a sheepish Manganiello says.

Director Steven Soderbergh says the beefy 6-foot-5 star doesn't have anything to be embarrassed about. "The joke on the set was he was walking CGI. At one point, we have him painted gold, and it's pretty cool."

Soderbergh cast Manganiello in the male stripper movie after seeing him on an episode of Chelsea Lately. "Part of what we required was someone who could improv and bring a lot to the table. He was funny, smart, had a good energy and was distinctive," Soderbergh says. "I needed to make sure each guy had their own identity, and he didn't disappoint."

Manganiello -- who frequently shows off his bare butt on HBO's True Blood -- isn't fazed by onscreen nudity. "Somebody's gotta do it," he says. "Am I afraid of being typecast? I could care less."

"There are a lot of drugs, the overdosing, the depraved lifestyle [in Magic Mike]," Manganiello, 35, tells OUT. "But on the other side, it's hilarious."

Magic Mike -- which also stars Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer, Matthew McConaughey and Matt Bomer -- premieres June 29.

