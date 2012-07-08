Performing in front of a packed house at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas is no small feat, but Opening Act singer Arielle is up for the challenge.

Undergoing an intense boot camp on E!'s new series after being handpicked by American Idol's Nigel Lythgoe and Rod Stewart to open for the "Do You Think I'm Sexy" singer in Las Vegas, Arielle asks Lythgoe for advice prior to her performance.

With just five days to prepare for her gig, Arielle plays Lythgoe one of the tunes she intends to perform for Stewart, but Lythgoe isn't sure it's the right fit. "That's really pretty. It feels to me like that's more of an album track, than a [song to perform] opening for Rod Stewart at Caesars Palace," Lythgoe reasons in a clip from the premiere episode.

Later, Lythgoe and Rock Mafia mentors Tim James and Antonina Armato suggest that Arielle try out a song James and Armato originally penned for Selena Gomez. "The one thing about singer-songwriters as well, is that you don't always have to do your own stuff," Lythgoe explains.

Watch above as an apprehensive Arielle struggles to maintain her own vocal uniqueness on the Gomez track before Opening Act premieres Monday at 10 p.m. (EST) on E!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Does This Singer Have What It Takes to Open for Rod Stewart?