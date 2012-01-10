French bulldog 1, Kim Kardashian 0.

Although the single reality star, 31, appeared in a sexed-up Super Bowl ad for Skechers sneakers in February 2011, she's been replaced in the 2012 campaign by an adorable little pooch.

The 2011 spot featured Kardashian wrestling with a half-naked man and showing off a sneaker; the 2012 spot features a French bulldog, wearing GOrun sneakers, racing a pack of greyhounds.

But executives for Skechers told USA Today that Kardashian's messy personal life -- her Oct. 31 divorce filing from Kris Humphries -- has nothing to do with the snub.

"Kim got us more attention than we ever dreamed," Leonard Armato, president of Skechers Fitness, told USA Today, noting that Skechers is launching a "high-tech" shoe business. "We have to establish Skechers as more than a lifestyle company."

Kardashian's contract with the company expired at the end of last year; she helped company grow from 100,000 to 400,000 Facebook fans, Armato said.

One human does appear in the new commercial: Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, now the team of Kardashian's brother-in-law Lamar Odom.

"I'm not Kim Kardashian," Cuban says. "But one of the things I do know is high technology and how to use it. "

