Nicolas Cage has been freed on bail posted by reality TV star Duane Chapman after he was arrested on domestic violence charges in New Orleans on Saturday morning.

"The Rock" star was detained by police after he was spotted arguing with his wife, Alice Kim, and booked on suspicion of offenses including domestic violence, disturbing the peace and public drunkenness.

A police statement reads, "Cage and his wife were standing in front of a residence that he insisted was the property the couple was renting. She disagreed ..."

Cage then reportedly attempted to get into a cab. Police spokesman Garry Flot adds, "An officer who had been flagged down by onlookers drove up on the couple, immediately observed Cage was heavily intoxicated, and ordered him out of the cab, which prompted Cage to start yelling."

The actor was freed on bail on Saturday afternoon after reality TV star Duane 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Chapman posted his $11,000 bond.

A statement from Chapman, released to E! Online, reads, "Media from around the world have been requesting interviews with me today after reports surfaced about my posting a bond for actor Nicolas Cage in New Orleans. I am a truly dedicated fan of Mr. Cage and will not be granting any interviews about my client as I wish to respect his privacy."

"I performed my duties as a bail bondsman and not in connection with our show. This is what I do for a living. There are two sides of my job: I release my clients after they have been arrested; and pick them up if they don't show up in court. I do not believe the latter will be the case for Mr. Cage."