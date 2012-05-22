Sorry, Dog.

Duane "Dog" Chapman's popular A&E crime-hunting series Dog the Bounty Hunter has been axed by the network, Variety confirms.

Having just wrapped its eighth season, the series followed fugitive recovery agent Chapman, 59, his wife, Beth, and Chapman's adult children, Leland, Duane Lee and Lyssa, as they tracked down criminals in Colorado and Hawaii.

TMZ -- which first broke the story -- cited "creative differences" as the reason Chapman and the network parted ways amid season 9 negotiations.

Premiering in 2004, Dog the Bounty Hunter was a spinoff based on Chapman's 2003 appearance on A&E's Take This Job, which chronicled the lives of people with unique occupations.

Dog the Bounty Hunter's final episodes are expected to begin airing in June.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Dog the Bounty Hunter Canceled After Eight Seasons