Doherty gets six-month jail sentence for cocaine possession
LONDON (AP) -- Musician Pete Doherty has been sentenced to six months of jail time after pleading guilty to possession of cocaine.
The troubled British rocker was sentenced by an East London court.
He had been arrested by police investigating the death of heiress Robin Whitehead, who died from a suspected drug overdose last year.
The Babyshambles frontman — who has a history of drug use — had been due to perform a concert in Scotland Friday evening.