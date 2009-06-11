LONDON (AP) -- Pete Doherty has been freed on $82,000 bail as he awaits trial on a dangerous-driving charge.

The Babyshambles singer appeared in court in Stroud, in western England, on Friday and pleaded guilty to heroin possession and driving without a license or insurance. Defense lawyer Peter Ratcliffe said Doherty will plead not guilty to dangerous driving and face trial on that charge.

Doherty, 30, a former boyfriend of model Kate Moss, has a history of drug use. He was charged Thursday after being stopped by police in Gloucester, about 100 miles west of London.

The court ordered Doherty to observe a nighttime curfew and use a medical implant to prevent drug use. His next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 11.