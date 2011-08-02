KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Dollywood officials have offered a refund to a lesbian couple after an employee asked one of the women to turn her T-shirt inside out to hide the slogan "marriage is so gay."

Park officials called off a meeting with the couple when Jennifer Tipton and Olivier Odom wanted to bring a representative from Campaign for Southern Equality, a gay rights organization.

Dollywood park spokesman Pete Owens told The Knoxville News Sentinel (http://bit.ly/mSMwyV) that the park didn't want to meet with the representative who wasn't at the park at the time of the incident, so they sent the couple a letter and gave them a refund.

The couple complained after a park worker last month asked Odom to reverse her shirt to avoid offending other visitors.