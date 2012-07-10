MANILA, Philippines (AP) -- Hospital officials say the Philippines' most popular comedian, fondly called Dolphy, has died.

Rodolfo Vera Quizon Sr. was called the country's `King of Comedy' and entertained generations of Filipinos. He was 83.

He had been treated at the Makati Medical Center in recent weeks. An email from the hospital said he died late Monday of multiple organ failure and complications from pneumonia.

Philippine officials and fellow movie and TV celebrities heaped praises on Quizon, who shot to fame for portraying gay roles and odd characters.

President Benigno Aquino III says Quizon was a kind man who represented the Filipino everyman and gave his countrymen "a reason to smile for the daily happenings" in their lives.

Ex-President Joseph Estrada, a former actor, says Quizon should receive the National Artist Award.