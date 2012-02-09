LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Placido Domingo will take on another baritone role when the Los Angeles Opera presents its first performances of the Verdi rarity "I Due Foscari" to open its 2012-13 season.

The 71-year-old tenor will sing Francesco Foscari, the doge of Venice, in six performances starting Sept. 15, the company said Thursday. Domingo also is the LA Opera's general director.

Francesco Meli signs the tenor role of Jacopo Foscari, soprano Marina Poplavskaya is Lucrezia Contarini, and music director James Conlon conducts.

The Thaddeus Strassberger staging is a co-production with Valencia's Palau de la Musica in Spain (January 2013), the Theater an der Wien in Austria (January 2014) and London's Royal Opera (October 2014).