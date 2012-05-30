Lost's Dominic Monaghan says fans are wrong to confuse Matthew Fox with the squeaky-clean Dr. Jack Shepard.

In a Twitter chat with followers earlier this week to promote his new documentary, Wild Things, one user asked Monaghan, 35, if he could get his former costar to sign up for the social networking site. Monaghan's terse reply?

PHOTOS: Lost stars now and then

"He beats women. No thanks," the actor wrote. Referring to Fox's arrest in August 2011 for his drunken assault on a female bus driver, the fan tweeted, "I know it was wrong, but what?! What about all those good times you had together?!"

Monaghan didn't take kindly to the fan pursuing the matter. "How do you know we ever did [have good times]?" he wrote. "You don't know either of us. He beats women. Not isolated incidents. Often. Not interested."

PHOTOS: Hollywood mugshots

Last summer, a heavily intoxicated Fox, 45, was placed into police custody after he punched bus driver Heather Bormann in the chest and crotch when she refused to let him on her vehicle.

"He just kept staring at me with his mouth wide open and not saying anything," Bormann told TMZ at the time. "I told him, 'You have to leave buddy. You are trespassing on my bus.'"

PHOTOS: Star meltdowns

No charges were pressed against the troubled actor following the assault; on May 7, Fox was arrested again on suspicion of DUI, though he was released later that afternoon.

On Wednesday, sources close to Fox told TMZ Monaghan's accusations are completely false, asserting that the actor has "never beaten a woman in his life." The insiders added that Monaghan's rant was "baffling" given that the two men "have not spoken for years."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Dominic Monaghan Accuses Matthew Fox of Beating Women