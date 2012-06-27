Actor Don Grady died Wednesday at the age of 68.

Grady passed away in L.A. after a long battle with cancer, his family confirmed to Deadline.

PHOTOS: Stars gone too soon

The actor was most well-known for his role as Robbie Douglas in My three Sons and was one of the original Mouseketeers on The Mickey Mouse Club. He joined the show when he was only 13 years old.

PHOTOS: Stars we've lost in 2012

Grady landed his role on My Three Sons in 1960 and pursued a career in music when the show ended in 1972. He recorded an album with his collection of songs, Homegrown, in 1973. In 2008, he released a collection of songs about the baby boomer generation, titled Boomer.

PHOTOS: Stars who battled cancer

The actor also appeared on stage in Pippin, Godspell and Damn Yankees.

He is survived by his wife, Ginny, whom he married in 1985 and their two children.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Don Grady, My Three Sons Star, Dies at Age 68