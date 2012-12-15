Donald Faison and CaCee Cobb are officially man and wife!

Sixteen months after announcing their engagement, the "Scrubs" star, 38, and Jessica Simpson's former personal assistant, 35, tied the knot at actor Zach Braff's home in California on Saturday, Dec. 15, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

Simpson -- who is pregnant with her second child -- served as one of Cobb's bridesmaids, wearing a black dress and carrying a bouquet of red roses. The 31-year-old singer's separated parents, Tina and Joe Simpson, her fiance, Eric Johnson, and her younger sister, Ashlee Simpson, also attended the ceremony.

Faison -- whose film and TV credits include Clueless, Remember the Titans, Waiting to Exhale, Felicity and Can't Hardly Wait -- has three children with ex-wife Lisa Askey, and one son from a previous relationship.

Cobb first rose to fame in 2004 on MTV's Newlyweds while working for Simpson. She also appeared in her BFF's 2010 VH1 reality show "The Price of Beauty."

