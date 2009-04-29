NEW YORK (AP) -- Celebrity feuds can't last forever when there is publicity to be had. Just ask Donald Trump and Barbara Walters.

Trump is booked to appear next Tuesday on Walters' daytime show "The View." He will promote a book and the season finale of "The Apprentice."

Trump gets publicity, while Walters lands an attention-getting guest during a ratings sweeps month.

He hasn't been on the show since he got in the middle of Rosie O'Donnell's ugly exit from "The View" two years ago. He told reporters that Walters had said that she was happy O'Donnell had been fired, which Walters denied publicly.

The two broke the ice when Trump appeared on Walters' satellite radio show a few weeks ago.