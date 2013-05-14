CHICAGO (AP) — Donald Trump has taken the stand at a civil trial where he's accused of misrepresenting the value of investments in glitzy Trump International Hotel & Tower in downtown Chicago.

Trump is known for firing contestants on his "Apprentice" TV show. But he was the one on the hot seat Tuesday in a Chicago federal courtroom. He's answering allegations he engaged in a kind of bait-and-switch.

The trial stems from a suit filed by 87-year-old Jacqueline Goldberg, who says she took steps to buy condos in the luxury tower on a promise that a profit-sharing plan was included. That plan was later withdrawn.

Trump's attorneys say Goldberg signed documents giving Trump executives the power to revoke the profit-sharing offer.