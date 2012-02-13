Perfect 10s!

When it comes to dressing A-listers, designer Donna Karan doesn't pull any punches. The American fashion designer, whose labels include Donna Karan, Donna Karan Signature and DKNY, has been known to create custom gowns for stars like Nina Dobrev and DKNY spokesmodel Ashley Greene.

"The satin gown was flawless -- it really let her make an entrance," Karan tells Us Weekly of the strapless Donna Karan gown the Vampire Diaries actress wore to the 2011 Emmys.

Greene stole the show at a Breaking Dawn: Part 1 premiere in L.A. Nov. 14 when she donned a chiffon and lace creation. "Her confidence shines in this dress," Karan gushes.

While the two brunette beauties opted for red-hot glamour, Katharine McPhee and Amber Heard sparkled in champagne gowns.

"This illuminates her body from head to toe!" says Karan of the chiffon and crystal-studded dress the Smash actress wore in Beverly Hills Jan. 15.

As for the sequin number that Heard wore in L.A. Jan. 14? "It embraced her body like liquid skin!" Karan enthuses.

