NEW YORK (AP) -- Donna Murphy often gets compared to Meryl Streep. Now the two-time Tony Award winner is getting to do her own "Sophie's Choice."

Murphy has thrown herself with characteristic zeal into the new Broadway musical "The People in the Picture," a syrupy tale of a grandmother trying to tell her granddaughter about life in the Warsaw ghetto that opened Thursday at the Roundabout Theatre Company's Studio 54 stage.

Murphy does double duty playing Raisel Rabinowitz, an actress in a spunky Yiddish theater troupe in pre-World War II Poland as well as Rabinowitz decades later as an ailing "bubbie" in 1970s New York City. Rabinowitz is desperate to tell the stories of her youth to her granddaughter before she dies.

Murphy, as usual, loses herself in the part, which requires her to shift between time periods, often while remaining on stage. All she does is put on glasses, hunch her back, slip on a wig and speak in accented English, but she pulls a Streep each time.

Unfortunately, the book and lyrics — by "Beaches" novelist and first-time Broadway story writer Iris Rainer Dart — and music — by Mike Stoller ("Smokey Joe's Cafe") and Artie Butler (who wrote the pop standard "Here's to Life") — don't always rise to Murphy's high standard.

A hammy quality continues to sneak into the script — enough with "plotz" and "toochas," oy vey! — and an overly sentimental vision overtakes the plot. The songs, rooted in Eastern European melodies, are delicate things but they often fail to stick in one's head. Too many are fragmentary, like mere outlines of unfinished songs.

The musical begins with a 10-year-old granddaughter asking Rabinowitz about an old photo of a group of smiling Poles. From there, it whizzes into lots of directions — the story of a theater troupe in Poland, the anti-Jewish pogroms, and — paging Ms. Streep — a terrible decision that Rabinowitz made during the war that has festered and eventually re-emerges.

The decision is at the root of the strained relationship between Rabinowitz and her daughter (a great Nicole Parker). The musical is also about the daughter, a single mother trying to raise a child while worrying about her aged mother. One nice touch is that only the granddaughter (a formidably talented Rachel Resheff) can see the ghosts of bubbie's Polish past as she acts out the stories with her troupe.

Director Leonard Foglia has done an admirable job of keeping so many moving parts — including two distinct time periods — coexisting at the same time, and his staging of the violence that Jews were subjected to in Warsaw is effectively done with menace rather than too much overt physicality.

But time and time again the script abandons subtlety and drives into uncomfortable territory. Is it really necessary to have bubbie continually try to set up her daughter on a date with a nice-looking Jewish doctor a few minutes after something wrenching has happened in Poland?

And some overly simplistic characterizations mar the story. In one scene, for example, the aged Rabinowitz has found a stack of brochures for nursing homes and confronts her daughter.

"They're called senior communities," her daughter says

"The Nazis called it resettlement," Rabinowitz shoots back.

That undercuts much of the rest of the musical's beauty, especially haunting songs such as "We Were Here," which has Jews in the Polish ghetto singing "In the face of hell/We found a way to live in dignity."

Other gorgeously staged songs include "Saying Goodbye," in which four women across generations heartbreakingly sing about motherhood, and "Matryoshka," in which grandmother and granddaughter sing over Russian nesting dolls.

The musical is framed — quite literally — in an enormous tilted picture frame that covers much of the proscenium. At various parts, more, smaller frames zip in and out as the production tries to orient the audience in the right time zone.

Riccardo Hernandez's nicely edited sets and Ann Hould-Ward's lovely costumes also help that effort enormously. Elaine J. McCarthy's projections are ingenious, including pre-filmed snippets from the Yiddish troupe and black-and-white live footage as they are being filmed.

Dart, the playwright, gets full credit for conceiving of a cute way to have one generation talk to its descendants and has movingly captured an unconventional history lesson into a musical.

But it's no "Fiddler on the Roof"

Online:

http://www.roundabouttheatre.org/broadway/thepeopleinthepicture/