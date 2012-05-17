The Queen of Disco is gone.

Donna Summer has died at age 63, TMZ reports.

The chart-topping, Grammy-winning singer behind such colossal disco hits as "Hot Stuff," "Last Dance," "Bad Girls" and many others -- plus 80s smashes like "She Works Hard for the Money" -- passed away in Florida after a battle with cancer.

The biggest, most enduring star of the disco era, Summer helped usher disco, dance and later electronic music into the mainstream -- influencing the careers and sounds of Madonna, Beyonce, Michael Jackson and countless others.

She is survived by daughters Brooklyn and Amanda, her grown daughters with husband Bruce Sudano, a fellow musician whom she married in 1980, and Mimi, her eldest daughter with first husband, actor Helmuth Sommer.

Summer's rep had no immediate comment.

