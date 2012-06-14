Donny Osmond and his son Don Jr. dropped by for a chat with the ladies of The Talk, and Donny's eldest had quite the Father's Day present for his old man!

In an episode airing Friday, June 15, Don Jr. breaks the news to his dad (and the world) that he and his wife Vanessa are expecting their very first child.

"I wanted to take a minute to say I'm very grateful and I feel blessed that I had the opportunity to break you into fatherhood," said Don, leading up to the big reveal. "I wasn't the first to make you a grandfather, but Jessica and I have your fifth grandbaby."

ET was exclusively on set of The Talk as Donny received the good news, and moments after the big reveal, he disclosed an emotional backstory to the announcement that made his son's surprise that much more of a blessing for the Osmond family.

"They've been trying for a long, long, long time," He said through tears. "I'm very happy for them and I'm pretty happy myself too!"

Donny and Don Jr. appear this Friday on The Talk during their week-long celebration of Father's Day. Larry King, Alan Thicke and Joey Lawrence are also scheduled to appear in various episodes.

