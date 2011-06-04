PROVO, Utah (AP) -- Vincent D'Onofrio is visiting Utah to drum up financial support for his real-life heroes: public safety workers who have been exposed to toxins from methamphetamine labs while on duty.

The "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" star's visit coincides with Saturday's "Ride for a Hero." The motorcycle ride originating in American Fork benefits police officers, firefighters and military personnel who have been sickened by exposure to toxic chemicals.

The fundraising event sponsored by the Utah Meth Cops Project is designed to help victims undergo a $5,200-per-person detoxification program.

D'Onofrio portrays a police investigator on the USA Network show. He says 92 people have undergone the program in Utah since it began in 2007 and the recovery rate is 100 percent.

He says he hopes to raise public awareness about their plight.

