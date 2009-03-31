Entertainment Tonight.

Holly Madison and Dmitry Chaplin, Steve-O and Lacey Schwimmer, and Steve Wozniak and Karina Smirnoff tumbled into this week's bottom three on Tuesday night's "DWTS" -- and two of the duos were banished from the ballroom!

At the end of a night rife with double the tension, America learned that Holly and Dmitry and the Woz and Karina had both danced their first, and last, Argentine tango.

"It was a lot physically harder than I thought that it would be," Holly said of the competition, adding that she enjoyed her time on the show all the same.

"I gave it a good try," said the Woz, adding to his pro partner Karina, "I want to dance more with you!"

It wasn't all sad goodbyes on the results show. Boys II Men performed a medley of classics, and Kevin Rudolph belted out his hit tune "Let it Rock."