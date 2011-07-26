He's mom-approved!

Green Mile's Doug Hutchison took a stroll through Los Angeles on Sunday with his wife, Courtney Stodden, and his mother-in-law, Krista Stodden. Hutchison, 51, and Courtney, 16, came under fire for their 35-year-age difference when they married in May, but it was Courtney's parents who gave permission for their daughter to say "I do."

Hutchison, who met Courtney online and developed a virtual relationship with her before discovering that she was a minor, wanted the aspiring singer-actress' parents' blessing. "I said [that] if you and [Courtney's father] have any misgivings whatsoever about this, if you are uncomfortable with it, I will respect you, and Courtney will respect you, and we will step back," he said in an interview with Good Morning America earlier this month.

Courtney's mother and father Alex, 47, trusted their daughter's judgment and ultimately gave parental consent so that she could legally marry her much-older beau. It was actually Krista who first suggested the duo get married in a state that would allow it.

But not everyone was as accepting as Courtney's mom of this May-December romance. Hutchison's agent and manager dropped him, and his own mother cut ties with him. "We knew this was gonna happen," he said. "We knew we were gonna have to weather the repercussions of our decision and our union. This is just the beginning. It brought us closer together."

