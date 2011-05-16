INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) -- M-Bone of the rap group Cali Swag District, which scored a hit last year with the song "Teach Me How to Dougie," was killed in a weekend drive-by shooting as he sat in a car outside a liquor store, police said Monday.

The motive for Sunday night's shooting was under investigation, Lt. James Madia said.

The 22-year-old Inglewood man, whose real name is Mante Ray Talbert, was sitting alone in his car shortly after 10:30 p.m.

"Another car pulled alongside, gunshots were fired, and the victim was struck twice in the head," Madia said.

Talbert died at a hospital.

Witnesses gave varying descriptions of the fleeing car, Madia said.

Talbert was "the victim of a random act of violence," said a statement from Cali Swag District's publicist, Greg Miller.

"He was a hardworking, passionate artist and dancer that will be deeply missed," Miller said.

Bandmate C-Smoove tweeted Monday that his life changed drastically in the blink of an eye, and added "rip mbone."

Cali Swag District's hit "Teach Me How to Dougie" is based on the "Dougie" dance, which first appeared in Texas and is noted for its leaning stances, shoulder and arm movements.

The dance was not only performed in dance clubs and the streets but by celebrities as well, from Wolf Blitzer to Washington Wizards star John Wall; even first lady Michelle Obama recently performed the dance as part of her "Let's Move" initiative.

"Teach Me How to Dougie" spent several months in the top 10 of Billboard's hot rap songs. The group also performed the dance on several television shows.

