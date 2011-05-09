Michael Douglas says he and Catherine Zeta-Jones have chosen not to tell their two young children, Dylan, 10, and Carys, 8, about the actress' struggle with bipolar disorder because they have only just come to terms with their father's recent cancer battle.

RELATED: Get the scoop on the most extravagant celebrity weddings

Appearing on "The View" on Monday, Douglas said, "No, (they don't know) yet. We gotta give them a chance. They're just getting over the other issues. Of course the hardest part is not the kids at the school; it's the parents of the kids. You never know how much they're sharing."

RELATED: Learn all about Douglas' movie career on MSN

Douglas beat throat cancer in January after being diagnosed last summer, and Zeta-Jones briefly checked into a mental health clinic last month to treat a severe bout of depression.

RELATED: See which celebs hit New York's Fashion Week