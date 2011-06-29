ATLANTA (AP) -- Organizers of the Dove Awards will bring the gospel and Christian music show back to Atlanta for a second straight year.

Gospel Music Association board chairman Mitchell Solarek said this year's awards exceeded expectations to expand the reach of the show, which had been held for 41 years in Nashville, Tenn.

The broadcast of the sold-out April show at Atlanta's Fox Theater got the awards' highest ratings on GMC — formerly known as the Gospel Music Channel — with more than 1.5 million viewers.

The 43rd awards show will be held in April 2012. The venue has not been decided yet.

———

Online:

Dove Awards: http://www.doveawards.com