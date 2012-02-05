Downton Abbey Parodied on Saturday Night Live
Everybody's mad about Downton!
On Saturday Night Live, Kristen Wiig and the NBC gang got in on the latest small screen craze, Downton Abbey, re-imagining PBS' period drama as part of SpikeTV's male-centric lineup.
So just what is Downton, SNL-style? "It's about a bunch of honkeys who live in a church -- or maybe a museum -- either way, they don't got WiFi," argued a voiceover that sold the mock programming. "There's a MILF and a dad, and they've got three daughters named 'Hot,' 'Way Hot' and…'The Other One.' And they all hang out with this old lady that looks like a chicken."
Watch SNL's take on the drama -- dubbed Fancy Entourage -- above!
