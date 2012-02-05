Everybody's mad about Downton!

On Saturday Night Live, Kristen Wiig and the NBC gang got in on the latest small screen craze, Downton Abbey, re-imagining PBS' period drama as part of SpikeTV's male-centric lineup.

So just what is Downton, SNL-style? "It's about a bunch of honkeys who live in a church -- or maybe a museum -- either way, they don't got WiFi," argued a voiceover that sold the mock programming. "There's a MILF and a dad, and they've got three daughters named 'Hot,' 'Way Hot' and…'The Other One.' And they all hang out with this old lady that looks like a chicken."

Watch SNL's take on the drama -- dubbed Fancy Entourage -- above!

