BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- A "Downton Abbey" sneak peek of season three reveals that fireworks will fly between matriarchs played by Maggie Smith and newcomer Shirley MacLaine.

The aristocratic Crawley family endures a financial crisis. And, despite the engagement of Matthew and Mary at the end of last season, all is not well — gasp! — with the pair portrayed by Dan Stevens and Michelle Dockery.

PBS showed brief clips from next season to the Television Critics Association on Saturday before a panel discussion with cast members and producers of the international hit.

They took a break from taping in London to meet reporters in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"Downton Abbey" returns in September in the U.K. and next January on PBS.