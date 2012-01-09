LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The Black Keys, Radiohead, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg will headline two weekends of concerts at The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Organizers of the Indio, Calif., music festival on Monday announced a dizzying list of top musicians who are slated to perform over two long weekends, April 13-15 and April 20-22.

The six-day concert schedule marks the first time Coachella is to extend over two consecutive weekends.

In addition to the headliners, more than 100 bands are expected to perform at the shows, including Arctic Monkeys, The Shins, Bon Iver, Pulp, Florence and the Machine, Beirut, At The Drive In, Cat Power and ska legends Madness.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PST and start at $285 for a festival pass.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, http://www.coachella.com