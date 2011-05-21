Despite reports to the contrary, Jeff Conaway did not overdose on prescription medication, according to Dr. Drew Pinsky.

"Just visited Jeff Conaway," Pinsky tweeted on Saturday. "He is stable & looks like he will recover from his pneumonia. Not an OD like press is alleging & certainly not dead."

Conaway has been hospitalized and in critical condition since he was found comatose in his home on May 11. Although his manager, Phil Brock, surmised that the troubled "Grease" and "Taxi" star may have overdosed on pills, details about what happened have remained murky.

In light of Conaway's long battle with substance prescription pills, cocaine and alcohol, Brock and multiple press outlets have assumed the actor's condition was drug-related.

Shortly after Pinsky posted the update, his Twitter account was flooded with questions from concerned fans.

Asked why Brock has intimated his client overdosed on drugs, Pinsky clarified that Conaway is suffering from "pneumonia with sepsis," but that there is "no evidence of intentional OD."

Rather, Conaway is in an induced coma, aided by a Propofol drip, according to the reality TV shrink.

Meanwhile, Brock continues to hope for the best for his client. "We hope he can finally exorcise the demons that have plagued him," he told People last week. "He is an amazingly kind soul and there are many people who care about him."

Conaway, who has appeared multiple times on "Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew," remains hospitalized in Encino, Calif.