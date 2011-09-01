Entertainment Tonight.

What a birthday present!

Thursday night Dr. Phil McGraw took to Twitter to announce the happy news that son Jay and wife Erica had given birth to their second child in the final hours of Phil's sixty-first birthday.

Dr. Phil wrote, "What a Bday! London Phillip McGraw arrived!! 7lbs13oz.Mtr & baby doing fine. They BARELY made it to hospital in time! BARELY? We are so blessed."

Although it's unclear whether the new bundle of joy is a girl or a boy, as London would work for either sex, it's a lovely choice and our congratulations go out to the proud parents and grandparents!

