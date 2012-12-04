BURBANK, Calif. (AP) -- Los Angeles police say they've recovered a stolen 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible that belongs to talk show host Phil McGraw.

RELATED: Celebs in trouble with the law

Detective Jess Corral said Tuesday that investigators recovered McGraw's classic car, along with 13 others, after law enforcement began targeting auto theft rings.

McGraw is commonly known as Dr. Phil, after his television show of the same name. His car was stolen from the RODZ shop in Burbank in August, and was found with minor damage.

The car is worth at least $80,000.

RELATED: Stars who hit financial trouble