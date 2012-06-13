PITTSBURGH (AP) -- A drag queen who won the most recent season of the "RuPaul's Drag Race" reality TV show has been honored by the Pittsburgh City Council and received a kiss from one councilman.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (http://bit.ly/KB65d9) reports that Councilman Patrick Dowd pecked the cheek of 30-year-old Aaron Coady, better known as Sharon Needles, who arrived in a blond wig, black gloves, black lipstick and pointy sunglasses.

Dowd says Needles "forces us to reconsider questions around young people and bullying and ask what can we do to be a more open and inviting city."

Needles told the council after it declared Tuesday "Sharon Needles Day" that "beneath the 30 pounds of makeup and corsets and gowns are real beating hearts of real people and they usually come from a place of pain."