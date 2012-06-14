Don't blame Drake.

After the "Take Care" singer was implicated in a nightclub brawl involving Chris Brown in NYC early Thursday, he gave his take on the incident in a statement to Us Weekly.

"Drake did not participate in any wrongdoing of any kind last night at W.i.P.," his rep's statement begins. NYPD confirmed that a fight involving Brown and Drake's entourages broke out at the club W.i.P., with five people sustaining minor injuries.

PHOTOS: Chris Brown and Rihanna through the years

"He was on his way out of the club when the altercation began. He did not engage in any activity which resulted in injury to person or damage to property."

"Forever" singer Brown, 23, Tweeted a photo of a deep cut on his chin after the incident, and wrote angrily, "How u party wit rich n**** that hate? Lol... Throwing bottles like girls? #shameonya!."

VOTE: Celebrity feuds -- whose side are you on?

"It was a huge fight," an eyewitness at W.i.P., explaining that the actual brawl was between members of the stars' crews rather than Brown and Drake themselves. Although Drake seemed "irked" by Brown, he exited the club without exchanging words with Brown.

"Chris and Drake never got in each other's faces," the observer continues, explaining that another bystander threw a bottle at Brown -- leading to his injuries. "It was entourage versus entourage, never Drake versus Chris."

But, indeed, there was major melee. "It was lot of pushing and shoving. People were picking up ice buckets in case they had to throw it. They tore the club apart. It was bad. People went to the hospital!"

PHOTOS: Chris' nude photo scandal

(The pair weren't the only VIPs at WiP on Wednesday night and Thursday morning: Mary J Blige, NeYo, Adrienne Bailon, Julissa Bermudez and Ashley Weatherspoon were partying nearby with Fabolous and Trey Songz earlier in the evening.

Many have speculated that the duo were sparring over Rihanna. The "We Found Love" singer has been secretly hooking up with volatile ex Brown for about a year -- and is "good friends" with Drake, collaborating with him on the song and video for "Take Care."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Drake Denies "Any Wrongdoing" in Chris Brown Fight