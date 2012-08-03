Rapper Drake is preparing to hit the study books this summer to obtain his high school diploma.

The Canadian star dropped out of Toronto's Forest Hill Collegiate Institute as a teenager after landing an acting role on TV show "Degrassi: The Next Generation."

He went on to pursue his love of music and will stage his third annual OVO Festival in his native Toronto this weekend, but Drake reveals he will be focusing on his studies once more as soon as the event is over.

He says, "I'm actually spending my summer graduating high school. That's my main focus after OVO Fest. I only have one (college) credit left (to complete), and I'm really excited about that."

Meanwhile, Drake has dismissed rumors of a rift with his record label boss Lil Wayne and his Young Money Entertainment crew.

Taking to Twitter.com, he writes, "Despite what your daily dose of bulls--- may lead you to believe, I am forever about this Young Money team."