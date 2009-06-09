Jennifer Hudson is sure to be a dream parent!

Her former Dreamgirls costar tells Usmagazine.com that the singer and actress will make a great mom.

"I think she'll be fantastic," Anika Noni Rose told Us at the Chicago Broadway musical after-party in NYC Monday. "It's something that she wants."

The Oscar-winning star -- who is engaged to I Love New York 2 contestant and Harvard Law grad David Otunga -- has not officially announced that they are expecting, but her friends and family threw her a baby shower in May.

"When people are excited and in a relationship that's a good relationship and making something out of love -- you can't help but be good at it because it's you," she told Us. "It's your love."

The news of Hudson's pregnancy came seven months after the tragic deaths of her mother, brother and 7-year-old nephew, who were murdered last October.

"You know she's had a year of great, great loss," Rose told Us. "So it's a wonderful thing that she has something now. To bring forward into the world outside of work, something that is truly her own."

Rose also thinks another Dreamgirls star would make a good mother: Beyonce Knowles.

"She has a nephew -- she loves her nephew to death," she told Us. "She's a really sweet person. She's somebody who's a loving person in general. So hopefully it will fit with her."