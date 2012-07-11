Shrek might find a home in the swamps of northern New Jersey.

The Hollywood studio that created the green ogre and the wisecracking zoo animals of "Madagascar" has announced plans for an indoor theme park as part of a megamall in New Jersey's Meadowlands.

DreamWorks Animation CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg says the theme park 10 miles west of New York City will incorporate the studio's characters and storytelling.

The East Rutherford mall was scheduled to open in 2007 but remains vacant and unfinished. The two NFL teams whose stadium is nearby, the Jets and the Giants, have sued to block it from opening due to traffic concerns.

Mall developer Triple Five, of Alberta, Canada, says it hopes to open the mall and theme park in 2014.

The New York Times first reported the deal.