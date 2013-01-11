Olive Barrymore Kopelman is one yummy baby! Flying in from Los Angeles, Drew Barrymore arrived at NYC's JFK airport on Friday Jan. 11 carrying some very special baggage: Olive, her baby daughter, who turns four months old on Jan. 26.

In one of the first candids of the star's child with husband Will Kopelman, little Olive, wearing a soft, puffy light blue hooded onesie with purple stripes, gave an impish expression as her famous mom, 37, carried her through the terminal. The Big Miracle actress looked slim and casual in jeans and an military-style green parka.

Back in early December, the Big Miracle actress gushed to Ellen DeGeneres about motherhood and her firstborn's winning personality, calling Olive "a good baby. I count my lucky stars every day because she is . . . really interactive and happy and like nice to people. She's a nice person."

And, much like her endearing mom, Olive is "selling" her cuteness, Barrymore joked. "She is working it! It's so great." And about that moniker?

"I never would have guessed that [Olive] would have been the name," admitted Barrymore, who wed art consultant Kopelman in June 2012. "But I was reading a book with my husband, and I was three months pregnant. They said your baby is the size of an Olive and that was it. We never looked back."

