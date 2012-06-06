Entertainment Tonight.

Drew Barrymore is sharing details of her "perfect" wedding day with Will Kopelman to People magazine, and we have the special stats!

"The day was perfect," said the beaming, expecting bride the day after marrying the art consultant in a traditional Jewish ceremony. "Everyone we love and care about was there. It was as fun and meaningful as we ever could have hoped."

The happy couple's June 2 wedding was held at Drew's Montecito, CA, home, and event planner Yifat Oren reveals that the pair "just wanted a backyard wedding." The theme was "vintage romantic," delivering an "ethereal" feel for the wedding party with decorations that included vintage lace, pink flowers and green garlands.

Celebrity guests included Drew's Charlie's Angels co-star Cameron Diaz along with Reese Witherspoon, Jimmy Fallon and Busy Philipps.

The new issue of People, on stands Friday, includes photos from the event and more details about the emotional ceremony and the reception.

