She just wasn't that into him.

In an interview with GQ Australia (via the New York Daily News), Christian Bale says he and Drew Barrymore once went on a date as teens.

"We went to see some bloody awful horror film, and that was the end of it," the Dark Knight Rises actor, 38, admits. "She never called again."

Bale, for his part, isn't too broken up about it--the star has been married to former model Sibi Blazic since 2000. The pair have a 7-year-old daughter together, Emmeline.

As a teen, Barrymore, now 37, also enjoyed high-profile romances with Corey Feldman, Balthazar Getty, David Arquette and Jamie Walters. The Big Miracle star is currently engaged to--and expecting her first child with--art consultant Will Kopelman. (The couple are set to head down the aisle in June).

"Drew wants to get married before the baby comes, but doesn't want to be huge," a source explained to Us Weekly of the actress' upcoming nuptials. "She is really focused on the wedding right now. She will be even more excited about the baby after that!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Drew Barrymore Dumped Christian Bale After One Date!