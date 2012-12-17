Drew Barrymore has come a long way from her turbulent days as a Hollywood wild child, but there are times she still feels like she's just playing the part of a responsible adult.

Appearing on the cover of January's Allure magazine (on sale Dec. 20), the 37-year-old multi-talented A-lister says she can't shake the little girl inside her, despite the fact that she now has a little girl of her own -- not to mention a husband, her own production company, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"The mistakes, the potholes, the journeys, the bad patterns ­- all of it is so much clearer to me now...but I still don't totally feel like a grown-up," the Golden Globe-winning actress tells the mag. "Maybe I never will."

Which is not to say she won't continue to try to evolve and better herself.

"I will always commit," she says of her approach to both personal and professional relationships. "I want to be that kind of mother. I'm that kind of friend. I'm that kind of producer. I do everything in this life-or-death way...The only thing I've tried to get better at is starting to believe maybe it's not life or death. But the [level of] commitment hasn't changed or wavered."

If anything, it's gotten even stronger. In June, the Big Miracle star pledged her devotion to art consultant Will Kopelman -- son of former Chanel CEO Arie Kopelman and father to her 11-week-old daughter, Olive -- when the two tied the knot in a Jewish ceremony at the actress' Montecito, Calif., estate.

"I'm a Kopelman now. I have stationery that says 'Drew Barrymore Kopelman,'" she gushes to Allure of life with her new husband.

The marriage is Barrymore's third -- she was previously wed to Welsh bar owner Jeremy Thomas in 1994 and comic Tom Green in 2001 -- but it's clear that she and her love of more than two years have something special.

"We have opposite experiences, but we're not opposites," the Grey Gardens actress says of her spouse, with whom she was first linked in 2010. "We're both very particular and detail-oriented. We love art and music and adventures, and we laugh our asses off together."

Prior to meeting Kopelman, Barrymore was in long-term relationships with her Going the Distance co-star Justin Long and Strokes drummer Fabrizio Moretti -- who has since started dating the actress' Whip It pal Kristen Wiig.

"It all seems so wacky and incestuous, but that's kind of how life works," the director tells Allure of how she feels about the Bridesmaids star breaking the so-called "girl code" and stepping out with her ex. "It seems fitting that they would find each other. I was like, 'Right, of course, that makes perfect sense.'"

Barrymore doesn't begrudge her friend any happiness, especially since she's so happy herself. "I'm so lucky. It's amazing!" she told Ellen DeGeneres recently of life with her new family. "I never take it for granted."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Drew Barrymore: "I Still Don't Totally Feel Like a Grown-Up"