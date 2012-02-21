Drew Barrymore has been known to test the waters with some out-of-the-box style choices, but for the most important dress of her life (her wedding gown), the engaged star is going the more traditional route.

"Not a plunging neckline! Something tasteful. Something timeless," the star, who turns 37 Feb. 21, described to Us Weekly at the Marni for H&M event Friday, adding that dresses with naval-grazing necklines is one fashion trend she won't be trying.

Last month, Barrymore revealed to Good Morning America's Robin Roberts that she and her fiance Will Kopelman are in no way the Bridezilla and Groomzilla kind.

"I think everyone expects you to kind of know right away what the plans are," the Big Miracle star said. "I'm like, 'oh goodness, it just happened a month ago! Do I not have it together or is it ok to keep daydreaming?'"

Kopelman, an art consultant, proposed to his life partner with a magnificent, D-color radiant cut Graff diamond (weighing just under four carats) over the holidays in Sun Valley, Idaho. The pair have been hot and heavy since February 2011.

