Drew Barrymore is a woman of many talents -- including photography!

In the new issue of V magazine, the actress gets behind the camera for once and tries her hand at the photography Annie Leibovitz and Patrick Demarchelier are so famous for.

Once a child star herself, the 37-year-old, newly married to Will Kopelman and pregnant with their first child, captured young Hollywood's up-and-comers in a playful photo shoot titled, "Drew's Angels."

In the vibrant pics (taken in a prop studio), the seven starlets come to life: Hunger Games stars Amandla Stenberg and Isabelle Fuhrman, Nickelodeon starlet Victoria Justice, American Horror Story's Taissa Farmiga, singer/actress Haley Bennett, professional ballerina Nicole Laliberte and Emma Watson's The Bling Ring co-star Maika Monroe.

"Drew told me she liked to shoot happy accidents, and that when a photograph comes out naturally you'll love it," Stenberg, 13, who played Rue in The Hunger Games, told the magazine about getting photography pointers from Barrymore during the shoot.

