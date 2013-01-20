Cutest crustacean ever! For Halloween 2012, brand-new mom Drew Barrymore couldn't resist playing dress-up with Olive, her then-one-month old daughter with husband Will Kopelman. As the actress, 37, revealed to Oprah Winfrey on the Sunday Jan. 20 episode of Oprah's Next Chapter, Barrymore doesn't go a day without checking out a particularly precious photo (and video) of her little girl from Halloween last year: In which Olive is decked out as "lobster the pot."

"It's the best picture ever!" the Big Miracle star gushed to Winfrey, holding up her iPhone during their sit-down. Indeed, motherhood has utterly transformed the former child star, who wed Kopelman in June 2011, giving birth to Olive in September.

"It's like having the worst crush of your life!" Barrymore explained. "I drive home with heart palpitations, like, I can't wait to get to her. I think, 'You know, is she gonna call? Will she ask me to spend the night?'

Continued Barrymore, who was previously "not a morning person" : "I wake up every morning . . . and it's a newfound joy that I have in the morning hours . . . I get to wake her up, and she's so fun and always smiling and doesn't have this history of all these thoughts you wake up with as an adult . . . It's just joy!"

One aspect of modern motherhood the Cover Girl spokeswoman isn't interested in? Any focus on post-baby weight loss. "I want nothing to do with that hamster wheel from hell," she says. "It seems miserable. I want to be healthy enough that I feel good mentally."

Her feel-good secret: "I just know that if I make my husband laugh -- I think that's why my husband loves me --if i make him laugh, I feel like the most beautiful woman in the world."

Touching upon touchier subjects, the former ET star also acknowledged to Winfrey that her long-estranged mother, Jaid, did not attend her wedding. "She was not there actually, which was really hard," said Barrymore, who was legally emancipated from her mother as a teen. We both discussed it and thought it would be best. We really spoke about it -- that's where I feel like a grownup, with my mom."

Indeed, Jaid has yet to meet her grandchild, either "We've only been in Los Angeles, we haven't traveled with [Olive] yet," Barrymore explained.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Drew Barrymore Shares Picture of Daughter Olive in Lobster Costume