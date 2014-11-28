No good deed goes unpunished.

While the rest of America was preparing for (or already in) a turkey-induced food coma on Thursday, Drew Barrymore made it to a yoga class in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, on her way out, she caught the attention of a police officer -- as she crossed the street illegally.

Judging from photos snapped of the actress and producer, the jaywalking ticket didn't make her lose her cool. The photos show a nonplussed Barrymore smiling and playing with her hair during her interaction with the cop.

Later that day, she posted some Thanksgiving love for her girlfriends on Facebook, writing that they were her "first family" and that she's now lucky enough to have another with her daughter, Olive, and husband, Will Kopelman.