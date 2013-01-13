Happy family-of-three! Drew Barrymore stepped out with husband Will Kopelman and daughter Olive, 3 months, in NYC on Saturday, Jan. 12.

The actress, 37, held her husband's arm as he pushed their adorable baby girl in her red stroller. The new parents didn't dress up for the outing, and both opted for jeans, sweatshirts and warm coats instead.

Baby Olive kept warm in her stroller wearing a hat and fleece onesie. She also had a monkey stuffed animal to play with during the walk.

After welcoming her first child in December, Barrymore gushed to Ellen DeGeneres about Olive and how she's "a good baby." "I count my lucky stars every day because she is . . . really interactive and happy and like nice to people," she shared. "She's a nice person."

And the new mom also said that Olive knows how to "sell" her cuteness. "She is working it!" Barrymore said. "It's so great."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Drew Barrymore, Will Kopelman Go for a Walk With Daughter Olive in NYC: Pictures