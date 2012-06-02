The big day has arrived!

Drew Barrymore is tying the knot with Will Kopelman Saturday, and Friday night they invited friends and family to join them at a rehearsal dinner in Montecito, Calif.

Barrymore, who is pregnant with her first child with Kopelman, held their rehearsal dinner in a garden at San Ysdiro Ranch. A source tells Us Weekly that Kopelman, 34, looked "happy, relaxed and calm" as he arrived to the dinner around 6:30 p.m. wearing a dark, tailored suit.

"He looked very handsome and was smiling the entire time he walked toward the rehearsal dinner area," the source says.

Kopelman's sister Jill Kargman attended the dinner with her two children, and Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy Juvonen were also in attendance.

The dinner was kept short and sweet. At around 8:00 p.m., guests started leaving the restaurant.

Barrymore will become Mrs. Will Kopelman later on Saturday. Her best friend Cameron Diaz, 39, has been by her side through the wedding planning. On May 30, Diaz joined Barrymore for her final wedding dress fitting in Beverly Hills.

"Drew has been leaning on Cameron a lot," an insider tells Us. "Cameron has been very involved."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Drew Barrymore, Will Kopelman Rehearsal Dinner Details