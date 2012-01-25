Drew Barrymore rarely plays it safe with her fashion choices and Wednesday night was no exception.

The actress, 36, wore a long-sleeve, silk dress with a graphic print by Ports 1961 to the premiere of her new movie, Big Miracle, in Washington, D.C.

Barrymore also turned heads with her accessories, most notably her flashy new engagement ring from fiance Will Kopelman (the couple confirmed the happy news in early January).

The radiant bride-to-be proudly showed off her Graff stunner -- a radiant-cut diamond, just under 4 carats, set on a diamond-covered band.

We're trying to figure it out," she said of wedding planning during a recent appearance on Good Morning America. "I think everyone expects you to kind of know right away what the plans are."

