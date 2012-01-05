When Will Kopelman put a ring on it, he did it in style!

The 34-year-old art consultant proposed to Drew Barrymore with a magnificent, D-color radiant cut Graff diamond. According to the jewelery company, the ring Kopelman chose is just under 4 carats.

Sources tell Us Weekly that Kopelman, son of the former CEO of Chanel, Arie Kopelman, popped the question in Sun Valley, Idaho around the holidays.

Barrymore, 36, first stepped out with Kopelman in February of last year, although according to a source they dating briefly -- and split up -- in 2010.

This will be the actress' third marriage. She wed Welsh bar owner Jeremy Thomas in March 1994 -- only to split just a month later. Her second marriage, to comedian Tom Green, was also short lived: they wed in July 2001, and Green filed for divorce that December.

